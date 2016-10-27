Ted Suhl arrives for sentencing; promise divine retribution to photographer

He yelled at me "One day God will repay you for what you're doing, One day!"The federal prosecution team has recommended a sentence of up to almost 20 years for Suhl. His attorneys have said 33 months would be more in order if the conviction stands. He has said he plans to appeal.
Showing 1-3 of 3
God and Jesus must get tired of fat pricks invoking their names in situations like…
"One day God will repay you for what you're doing, One day!" I assume he…
Again, follow the money. Big Pharma lobbyist are pulling out all the stops. Total Bull…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings