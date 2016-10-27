Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Ted Suhl arrives for sentencing; promise divine retribution to photographer

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge 'ONE DAY': Ted Suhl gestures as he warns photographer of divine retribution. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • 'ONE DAY': Ted Suhl gestures as he warns photographer of divine retribution.

Ted Suhl has arrived at federal court for his sentencing this morning by federal Judge Billy Roy Wilson on four counts of attempting to bribe a state official to help his mental health business supported by Medicaid money. He was not in a good mood.

Arkansas Times photographer Brian Chilson reports:

He yelled at me "One day God will repay you for what you're doing, One day!"
The federal prosecution team has recommended a sentence of up to almost 20 years for Suhl. His attorneys have said 33 months would be more in order if the conviction stands. He has said he plans to appeal.

Suhl made millions from operation of a residential facility once known as the Lord's Ranch, as well as outpatient facilities. He was a powerful political player, particularly during the administration of Gov. Mike Huckabee, who shared Suhl's conservative religious views and took rides on Suhl's plane.
BEFORE SENTENCING: Suhl and companion arrive for sentencing.
  • BEFORE SENTENCING: Suhl and companion arrive for sentencing.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Foster family disputes key statements from Justin Harris

    Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 7, 2015

  • Speaking of the Clinton Foundation: Returns in maize and beans

    A reporter for Politifact, the Pulitzer Prize-winning fact-checking organization, sent a reporter to Africa to see where money given to the Clinton Foundation has been put to work. He found tangible results.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 6, 2016

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation