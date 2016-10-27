Find out more →

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Vote suppression, Arkansas style. Plus dishonesty in Faulkner County

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 12:04 PM

I continue to field complaints from all over by voters who've been told they're required to present a photo ID to vote in Arkansas. That's not true. A law intended to make that requirement was struck down by a unanimous Arkansas Supreme Court (who knows what the current court would say, given the majority's roll-over-and-scratch-my-belly submission to the legislature.)

An ID may be requested. But the voter need not produce it. Official materials omit that important point.

For example, the secretary of state voter guide:

The secretary of state never says you need not produce it.

For another example, the Faulkner County election commission voter guide (many complaints from Faulkner about enforcement of the ID rule)
You must give a name, address and birth date. If the information matches the record (as does your signature) you should be allowed to vote. If an election official is still suspicious, you be made to vote a provisional ballot. But you may not be REQUIRED to show an ID as a condition of voting.

Given the various ways in which official material suggests otherwise, it is no wonder I get complaints this this is a subtle means of discouraging voting by people who do not have a photo ID. 

  • FROM THE JAILHOUSE TO THE COURTHOUSE: Republican Margaret Darter doesn't think her dishonesty in faking official document filing should disqualify her from being elected Faulkner County clerk again.
And while I'm at it: How in the world can anyone defend a re-election bid by the county clerk in Faulkner County who admitted to dishonestly tampering with public documents to spare local elected officials from penalty for missing deadlines on ethics forms. "Only" a misdemeanor, her attorney says.

Mabye. But it is simply dishonest as the Democratic Party has argued in seeking to have Margaret Darter disqualified from this year's ballot. Yes, she resigned because of her crime. Yes, she thinks she deserves to be elected gain. Yes, there is nobody in the Banana Republican Party who's been able to persuade her a crooked clerk should be ashamed to seek re-election. This is true even if the law proves such an ass in circuit court next week that a judge doesn't find her constitutionally unqualified by her dishonesty.
