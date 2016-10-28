Another Hillary e-mail story; looks like Weinergate

click to enlarge
FBI Director James Comey
-
WHAT NEXT: this was the cover of an earlier Anthony Weiner-inspired Page One. What will tomorrow bring?
informed Congress today that it had found e-mail in an unrelated case that might be pertinent to the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's e-mail
and would be reviewing it.
It was a major 11th hour surprise, no matter what. Republicans gleefully started churning out news releases and cranking up the mimeograph to duplicate the coming indictment. We're a long way from that.
Comey provided few details, but various outlets are reporting
that the material arose from the FBI investigation of former Congressman Anthony Weiner
for his texts to a young woman. The FBI has a computer that he shared with his wife, Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin.
It apparently contains e-mails to Clinton.
Early reporting said the material was reported to Congress out of an abundance of caution and there's no indication of its significance. It could be duplicative, for example, of e-mail already reviewed by the FBI.
A lack of specific facts won't lower the volume on the discussion. Too many days left until Nov. 8.
Comey, a Republican, is getting blasted
.
Hillary is not under investigation, by the way. Nor has the investigation of her been "re-opened," as the GOP is framing it. But, again, never mind the details. The Clinton camp has called on Comey to release more
.
Newsweek endeavors to explain
the Comey announcement.