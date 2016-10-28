Casino opponents claim measure was headed for defeat

“We commissioned this poll to see how Arkansas would have voted on this amendment and the results indicated that it would have been defeated 62% to 33%. Because we thought it was important for Arkansans to know that Issue #5 was headed for a resounding defeat, we decided to release these numbers,” said Chuck Lange - Chairman of Protect Arkansas Now - Stop Casinos Now. “There have been two other votes in the past couple decades to expand gaming statewide in Arkansas and both of those have failed. It is clear that Arkansas doesn’t want to expand gaming in Arkansas.”Hickman Analytics did the poll Oct. 18-20. Interviewers called 600 likely voters.
