Casino opponents claim measure was headed for defeat

The group that successfully fought a proposed constitutional amendment to allowin Arkansas said today that its polling showed the measure would have been decisively defeated had it reached the ballot.The Arkansas Supreme Court killed Issue 5, to allow casinos in three counties owned by Missouri businessmen, because of problems with the ballot title.opposed the amendment. The group was funded by the owners of the two existing casinos in Arkansas, at Southland and Oaklawn.Chuck Lange, chair of the group, sent a news release about polling the group had done. It's intended, of course, to discourage future casino efforts.Hickman Analytics did the poll Oct. 18-20. Interviewers called 600 likely voters.