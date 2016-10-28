Find out more →

Friday, October 28, 2016

Entergy explodes the old Lynch plant

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 4:28 PM

lynch.jpg

Entergy Arkansas demolished by explosion a portion of the defunct Lynch Plant generating station in North Little Rock this afternoon. The remaining units will come down mechanically.

Here's a video.

The demolition clears the way for redevelopment of 130 across the Arkansas River from the Clinton National Airport.

The plant was built in 1946 and produced power for 67 years.

The Lynch Plant is named after Cecil Lynch, who was chief engineer for Arkansas Power & Light, now Entergy.

