Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 28, 2016

More bridge explosions scheduled

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 2:33 PM

DOWN TO THE FOOTINGS: The arches are gone. Demolitions begin Sunday on the remaining four footings. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • DOWN TO THE FOOTINGS: The arches are gone. Demolitions begin Sunday on the remaining four footings.

The Highway Department has announced more explosive work on the remains of the Broadway Bridge at 9 a.m. Sunday.

A total of four footings remain of the 93-year-old bridge.  A  demolition subcontractor will detonate explosives drilled into the two footings that supported arches on the north side of the river Sunday and the other two will be removed later. Release:

The first set of footings that supported the U.S. Highway 70 (Broadway) Bridge over the Arkansas River will be detonated this weekend, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) officials.

A total of four footings are all that’s left of the 93-year-old structure. On Sunday, October 30 at 9:00 a.m., the demolition subcontractor will detonate explosives drilled into the two footings that supported concrete arches on the north side of the river.

These footings have been reduced in height to approximately one-foot above river stage, drilled to a depth of 25 feet, and packed with explosives designed to break apart the structure to make for easy removal of debris from the river bottom. While the footings are anchored several feet under the riverbed, the contractor is only required to remove the structure to elevation 211, which is approximately 10 feet below the riverbed in this area of the river.

The Arkansas River will be closed to navigation from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Since this is an underwater detonation, it is not likely to be a spectacular event; however, members of the public that wish to watch the demolition process are encouraged to do so from the banks of the Little Rock side of the Arkansas River. Significant areas along the riverfront in North Little Rock (including portions of the Dickey-Stephens Park parking lot) are within the clear zone and will not be available to spectators.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Not everyone is in Tom Cotton fan club

    Conservative New York newspaper labels Tom Cotton and others "traitors" for injecting themselves into presidential diplomacy with Iran.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 10, 2015

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • Talking Tall: Bobby Jindal and Rick Perry jump on Tom Cotton's bandwagon

    Judging from Twitter, the latest fad in extremist circles is to join Sen. Tom Cotton's foray into usurping presidential authority for international diplomacy by waving a finger at Iran in hopes of provoking a conflict on which his backers in the defense industry can make some money. So when do the usual Arkansas suspect fall in line?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 11, 2015

Most Shared

  • LR Central student scores perfect on ACT

    The Little Rock School District announced yesterday that Karina Bao, a senior at Little Rock Central High School, had scored a perfect 36 composite score on the four-part ACT test, an achievement by less than a tenth of one percent of the 2.1 million who took the test.

  • Little Rock police kill man downtown

    Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call near Eighth and Sherman Streets about 12:40 a.m. killed a man with a long gun, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in an early morning meeting with reporters.

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

  • Ted Suhl loses another bid for new trial; faces stiff sentencing recommendation

    Ted Suhl, the former operator of residential and out-patient mental health services, has lost a second bid to get a new trial on his conviction for paying bribes to influence state Human Services Department policies. Set for sentencing Thursday, Suhl faces a government request for a sentence up to almost 20 years. He argues for no more than 33 months.

  • Football and foster kids

    It took a football stadium to lay bare Republican budget hypocrisy in Arkansas.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation