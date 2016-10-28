Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 28, 2016

Supreme Court to take up Virginia bathroom case

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 4:14 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to take up a Virginia case in which a school district wants to prevent a transgender student from using a boys restroom.

Lower courts have said it's a civil rights law violation to restrict use of the restroom to "biological males." The student in the suit, Gavin, is now 17 and has been attending school as a male since his sophomore year.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge cheered the decision. She's joined a group of attorneys general from other states, all Republican except one from Mississippi, who oppose transgender rights. She frames it as a federalism issue. She likes federalism when she likes state and local laws. She's fighting elsewhere to bring down a Washington civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against gay people. She's also defending the Arkansas law aimed at protecting those who discriminate against LGBT people.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Four little words for equality: Civil rights bill filed for sexual orientation, gender identity

    Today, Rep. Greg Leding filed HB 1959, which adds four words to the state civil rights law to prohibit discrimination in employment, public accommodations, property transactions, credit or the political process on grounds of "sexual orientation, gender identity." The law already protects in cases of race, religion, national origin or disabilities.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • Not everyone is in Tom Cotton fan club

    Conservative New York newspaper labels Tom Cotton and others "traitors" for injecting themselves into presidential diplomacy with Iran.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 10, 2015

Most Shared

  • Hutchinson administration resists accountability in child rape case

    After a nightmarish revelation about serial rapes by a state-approved foster parent, the Hutchinson administration, from the governor on down, resist talking about how it happened.

  • Little Rock police kill man downtown

    Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call near Eighth and Sherman Streets about 12:40 a.m. killed a man with a long gun, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in an early morning meeting with reporters.

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

  • Ted Suhl loses another bid for new trial; faces stiff sentencing recommendation

    Ted Suhl, the former operator of residential and out-patient mental health services, has lost a second bid to get a new trial on his conviction for paying bribes to influence state Human Services Department policies. Set for sentencing Thursday, Suhl faces a government request for a sentence up to almost 20 years. He argues for no more than 33 months.

  • Football and foster kids

    It took a football stadium to lay bare Republican budget hypocrisy in Arkansas.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: TGIF: Open line and video

    • Well, the problem with those at are Psychotic, is they have only ONE source they…

    • Posted by Steven E
    • on October 28, 2016

  • Re: TGIF: Open line and video

    • What has the game and fish agency done to protect the fish from the explosions…

    • Posted by Going for the record
    • on October 28, 2016

  • Re: TGIF: Open line and video

    • Federal judge wants to know why Florida hasnt registered 25,000 people who applied to vote…

    • Posted by Norma Bates
    • on October 28, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation