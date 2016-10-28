Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, October 28, 2016

Supreme outrage: Is there a line of attack on court invalidation of pot measure?

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 7:38 AM

click to enlarge NOTICE: In Washington County an announcement that votes on certain measures will not be counted. - CHANNING BARKER/TWITTER
  • Channing Barker/Twitter
  • NOTICE: In Washington County an announcement that votes on certain measures will not be counted.

I don't even hear opponents of medical marijuana who are sanguine about the Arkansas Supreme Court's decision to invalidate the medical marijuana initiative on the fourth day after voting had begun.

A rehearing will be sought. Given the superior tone of Justice Karen Baker's majority opinion, I"d say it's unlikely. The invalidation of thousand of signatures despite a lack of evidence they were gathered by paid canvassers was a farce. It was primarily a pander to the legislature, an unpromising long-term signal if ever there was one.

A group has formed to protest. They plan a demonstration at noon today at the Capitol.

Confusion reigns. In Washington County, they've posted notices that votes on some measures will not be counted, including the invalidated Issue 7. I think that's premature as long as an appeal pends on 7.

And what of all those early voters who made considered decisions to choose between Issue 6, the pot amendment, and Issue 7, the act? If they chose 7, they've now lost their chance to go for the remaining medical marijuana measure.  (No, you can't change a ballot once voted.)

There's talk of a rump legal action to channel the outrage into something productive. What, for example, about a due process argument in federal court? Better minds than mine are at work. If there's anything solid to report, I'll let you know.

Meanwhile, go ahead and vote on everything on the ballot even if three of the Issues won't be counted. It'll feel good expressing yourself, if nothing else, on nursing home greed, more casinos, marijuana and such things as the City Board race in which a fine candidate, Molly Miller, had to drop out on account of illness. I voted for Miller. It felt right.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Issue 3: blank check

    Who could object to a constitutional amendment "concerning job creation, job expansion and economic development," which is the condensed title for Issue 3 for Arkansas voters on Nov. 8?

  • Little Rock police kill man downtown

    Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call near Eighth and Sherman Streets about 12:40 a.m. killed a man with a long gun, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in an early morning meeting with reporters.

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

  • Ted Suhl loses another bid for new trial; faces stiff sentencing recommendation

    Ted Suhl, the former operator of residential and out-patient mental health services, has lost a second bid to get a new trial on his conviction for paying bribes to influence state Human Services Department policies. Set for sentencing Thursday, Suhl faces a government request for a sentence up to almost 20 years. He argues for no more than 33 months.

  • Football and foster kids

    It took a football stadium to lay bare Republican budget hypocrisy in Arkansas.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation