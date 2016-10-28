Supreme outrage: Is there a line of attack on court invalidation of pot measure?

click to enlarge
NOTICE: In Washington County an announcement that votes on certain measures will not be counted.
I don't even hear opponents of medical marijuana
who are sanguine about the Arkansas Supreme Court's
decision to invalidate the medical marijuana initiative on the fourth day after voting had begun.
A rehearing will be sought. Given the superior tone of Justice Karen Baker's
majority opinion, I"d say it's unlikely. The invalidation of thousand of signatures despite a lack of evidence they were gathered by paid canvassers was a farce. It was primarily a pander to the legislature, an unpromising long-term signal if ever there was one.
A group has formed
to protest. They plan a demonstration at noon today at the Capitol.
Confusion reigns. In Washington County, they've posted notices that votes on some measures will not be counted, including the invalidated Issue 7. I think that's premature as long as an appeal pends on 7.
And what of all those early voters who made considered decisions to choose between Issue 6, the pot amendment, and Issue 7, the act? If they chose 7, they've now lost their chance to go for the remaining medical marijuana measure. (No, you can't change a ballot once voted.)
There's talk of a rump legal action to channel the outrage into something productive. What, for example, about a due process argument in federal court? Better minds than mine are at work. If there's anything solid to report, I'll let you know.
Meanwhile, go ahead and vote on everything on the ballot even if three of the Issues won't be counted. It'll feel good expressing yourself, if nothing else, on nursing home greed, more casinos, marijuana and such things as the City Board race in which a fine candidate, Molly Miller,
had to drop out on account of illness. I voted for Miller. It felt right.