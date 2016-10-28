Supreme outrage: Is there a line of attack on court invalidation of pot measure?

Most Shared Issue 3: blank check Who could object to a constitutional amendment "concerning job creation, job expansion and economic development," which is the condensed title for Issue 3 for Arkansas voters on Nov. 8?

Little Rock police kill man downtown Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call near Eighth and Sherman Streets about 12:40 a.m. killed a man with a long gun, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in an early morning meeting with reporters.

From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

Ted Suhl loses another bid for new trial; faces stiff sentencing recommendation Ted Suhl, the former operator of residential and out-patient mental health services, has lost a second bid to get a new trial on his conviction for paying bribes to influence state Human Services Department policies. Set for sentencing Thursday, Suhl faces a government request for a sentence up to almost 20 years. He argues for no more than 33 months.

Football and foster kids It took a football stadium to lay bare Republican budget hypocrisy in Arkansas.

