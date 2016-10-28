Find out more →

Friday, October 28, 2016

Term limits ballot title approved

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 5:47 PM

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has approved the form of a proposed constitutional amendment to return term limits to the old limits before a 2014 amendment put on the ballot by legislators moved the limit to 16 years (and longer for some senators depending on the luck of draws on terms after redistricting.)

The amendment, submitted by Thomas Steele of Little Rock, would reinstate a limit of three two-year terms for House members and two four-year terms for senators, with a cumulative limit of 10 years. It would apply to terms beginning in 1993.

A petition drive to put term limits on this year's ballot fell short, but organizers vowed to come back with a proposal again.

Comments

