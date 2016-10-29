Herbicide use leads to slaying in Mississippi County

Farmers who aren't yet using Xtend seeds are reporting widespread crop damage to their fields, with area extension agents suggesting it's caused by small amounts of wind-driven dicamba blown over from farms that are illegally using the herbicide in conjunction with dicamba-resistant soybeans to fight pigweed.Steed reported a fatal shooting in Kentucky earlier this month was indirectly related to a dispute over use of dicamba.
Though Monstano is seeking approval of a new version of dicamba that doesn't ride the wind quite so easily, researchers at the University of Arkansas tell NPR that the damage to non-Xtend soybean crops may continue even after the less-vaporous version of the herbicide comes to market. That ongoing threat could force more farmers in the region to buy Xtend seeds next year.
