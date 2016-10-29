Hypocrite watch: Rep. Brandt Smith takes the prize

At that public appearance, shown below, Smith said pre-K was a waste of money. He said Looney was a typical Democrat, proposing to throw money around. Among other remarks from Smith was an assertion that pre-K just "offset family responsibilities." Maybe, he said, parents just wanted pre-K to get some free time for the day. He unctuously added, "I know working families have to have healthcare and care for their children...but my wife takes care of our granddaughter so our daughter can work. I'm just not comfortable letting someone else raise my granddaughter." When Looney noted research about the value of pre-K, Smith hooted that it was unbelievable because it came from Chicago (the University of Chicago, actually, one of the finest universities in the country).
Smith said parents shouldn't trust a young child to someone they don't know; that schools are burdened enough without pre-K, and that children should not be pulled away from families until at least kindergarten age.
But now, Brandt Smith has seen the light, perhaps in the form of some poll numbers.
Phyllis Schlafly, mother, attorney and longtime antifeminist, died recently. What Schlafly promoted was not novel or new. Men had been saying that men and women were not equal for years. However, anti-feminism, anti-women language had much more power coming from a woman who professed to be looking out for the good of all women and families. /more/
Did Arkansas make progress on pre-K in 2015? When compared to last year, perhaps. But not when compared to 2008: In real terms, the state's budget for the Arkansas Better Chance program shrank over the past seven years, and the one-time $3 million the General Assembly appropriated this year doesn't fill the hole. /more/
Jonesboro attorney Nate Looney announced today he's running for the General Assembly as a Democrat. He'll challenge Republican Brandt Smith, a first term representative, for the House District 58 seat. /more/
Thanks to a federal grant to expand preschool programs, the LRSD will be able to open an additional 15 pre-K classrooms for 4-year-old children from income-eligible families in the 2015-16 school year, despite the coming loss of tens of millions in state desegregation money. /more/
The Citizens First Congress has produced a new video as part of a campaign to urge Gov. Asa Hutchinson to increase support for pre-K education, which hasn't had an increase in state support since 2007. /more/
I'm in receipt of an anonymous letter, said to be from a University of Arkansas faculty member, who's a little chapped that top UA officials have been on a trip to Rome and Venice this week shortly after Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz recent speech about a need for budget belt-tightening.
The Times has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to support a large-scale investigative project into Arkansas's child welfare system. We're raising money through ioby.org, a platform that supports do-good projects. Donations are tax deductible.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said
Ted Suhl, the former operator of residential and out-patient mental health services, has lost a second bid to get a new trial on his conviction for paying bribes to influence state Human Services Department policies. Set for sentencing Thursday, Suhl faces a government request for a sentence up to almost 20 years. He argues for no more than 33 months.
Anger and frustration reigns on the Supreme Court decision to invalidate the initiated act on medical marijuana. There's talk of a legal challenge, far-fetched perhaps. But it would at least feel good, as does going ahead and casting votes for measures and candidates whose votes won't be counted.