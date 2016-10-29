Roman holiday in progress for top UA officials

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed UPDATE: Supreme outrage: Is there a line of attack on court invalidation of pot measure? Anger and frustration reigns on the Supreme Court decision to invalidate the initiated act on medical marijuana. There's talk of a legal challenge, far-fetched perhaps. But it would at least feel good, as does going ahead and casting votes for measures and candidates whose votes won't be counted.