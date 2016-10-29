Find out more →

Saturday, October 29, 2016

The open line and a blackface incident at UCA

Posted By on Sat, Oct 29, 2016 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge CIRCULATED ON INSTAGRAM: The photo drew a strong response from UCA. - KARK
  • KARK
  • CIRCULATED ON INSTAGRAM: The photo drew a strong response from UCA.

Here's the Saturday open line. News in Arkansas today concerns a UCA student who had the bad idea to go blackface in a Bill Cosby-style sweater for a Halloween party. UCA President Tom Courtway denounced the act and promised an appropriate university response.

KARK has been all over the story.

Courtney provided a hand-written statement to KARK,
click to enlarge cv9tfynvuaiipky.jpg-large.jpeg

KARK's Mitchell McCoy later posted on Twitter a copy of an apologetic Facebook message by the student in which he said he'd received threats.

Sigma Tau Gamma, the national fraternity in which the UCA student was a member, noted that it had sent a message to members last week urging them to think carefully of how they portrayed themselves at Halloween events that might turn up on social media. The national fraternity posted a message on Twitter today that said "the actions of these students is completely unacceptable. The chapter has been suspended immediately."


