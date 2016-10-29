The open line and a blackface incident at UCA

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Hypocrite watch: Rep. Brandt Smith takes the prize UPDATE Republican Rep. Brandt Smith has seen the light on pre-K education, conveniently forgetting a videotape of his harsh criticism of Democratic opponent Nate Looney for endorsing more pre-K education.

Roman holiday in progress for top UA officials I'm in receipt of an anonymous letter, said to be from a University of Arkansas faculty member, who's a little chapped that top UA officials have been on a trip to Rome and Venice this week shortly after Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz recent speech about a need for budget belt-tightening.

Herbicide use leads to slaying in Mississippi County KARK reported yesterday the shooting death of a Mississippi County farmer, Mike Wallace of Monette, and the arrest of another farm worker, Allan Jones, in an argument over herbicide drift.