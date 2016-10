The open line and a blackface incident at UCA

click to enlarge KARK

News in Arkansas today concerns a UCA student who had the bad idea to go in blackface for a Halloween party. UCA denounced the act and promised an appropriate university response. The student, Brock Courtney, provided a hand-written statement to KARK, saying he was sorry. KARK's Mitchell McCoy later posted on Twitter a copy of an apologetic Facebook message by the student in which he said he'd received threats. Sigma Tau Gamma, the national fraternity in which the UCA student was a member, noted that it had sent a message to members last week urging them to think carefully of how they portrayed themselves at Halloween events that might turn up on social media. The national fraternity posted a message on Twitter today that said "the actions of these students is completely unacceptable. The chapter has been suspended immediately."