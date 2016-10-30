Clinton takes offensive on e-mails

It’s since been reported that these emails may not have even been sent by or to or Hillary; that they weren’t withheld by Hillary or the campaign in the earlier investigation; and most or even all of them may be duplicates of emails already in the FBI’s possession.Trump backers already have all the answers they need. "Lock her up!"
It’s being reported that Comey sent this letter over the objections of Department of Justice officials who told him that it was inconsistent with longstanding policy of both Democratic and Republican administrations not to take action that might impact an election. It’s an unprecedented intrusion into a close presidential election with less than 11 days until Election Day.
But by being vague and obfuscating, Comey opened the door to conspiracy theories, Republican attacks against Hillary, and a surge of fundraising for Trump and his team. So this bears repeating: There is no evidence of wrongdoing, no charge of wrongdoing, and no indication that any of this even involves Hillary.
Voters deserve answers.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Conservative Arkansan - Watch this and then rejoin us for a discussion of the 'ever'…
hello everyone am betty robinson from united states i want to testify about how i…
What's that? Did I hear something?........what is it? Oh.....it's a old white voice from the…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings