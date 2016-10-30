Clinton takes offensive on e-mails

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed The open line and a blackface incident at UCA Here's the Saturday open line. News in Arkansas today concerns a UCA student who had the bad idea to go blackface in a Bill Cosby-style sweater for a Halloween party.

Lawyer circulates ideas about a lawsuit over the marijuana ruling Little Rock lawyer Jack Wagoner has posted a Q&A on his Facebook page about the Supreme Court marijuana ruling yesterday that includes a solicitation for potential plaintiffs in a lawsuit he's contemplating.