Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Sunday, October 30, 2016

Rep. David Wallace faces lawsuit on Louisiana bus wreck death

Posted By on Sun, Oct 30, 2016 at 8:15 AM

REP. DAVID WALLACE: His company hired workers — reportedly undocumented aliens — involved in fatal bus crash in Louisiana.
  • REP. DAVID WALLACE: His company hired workers — reportedly undocumented aliens — involved in fatal bus crash in Louisiana.
The Jonesboro Sun has reported another legal problem for Rep. David Wallace, a Leachville Republican, who's put more than $100,000 of his own money into a challenge of incumbent Democratic Sen. David Burnett of Osceola.

The Sun reported that Wallace's company — Wallace, Rush, Schmidt Inc. — is a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit over a bus crash Aug. 18 near Baton Rouge.   It was filed by a woman who had a child by one of three men killed in the crash. The wreck has generated heavy news coverage in Louisiana, though not so much in Arkansas. The front page story in the Sun, which covers the contested Senate district, arrives a little more than a week before election.

The suit claims that WRS chartered a bus through Kristina Transportation and hired the driver, who was unlicensed and his been charged with negligent homicide. The bus carried workers hoping to do flood cleanup for WRS. Many of them were undocumented, as was the driver. The lawyer for WRS said the driver was hired by the bus company and the workers — if they were undocumented — were not yet hired by WRS and would not have been hired had they not had proper papers.

Some aren't accepting that version of events, including the mother of a local fire chief killed in the wreck. From the Sun:

"What kind of business does not take the time to look into the credentials and business practices before they contract work out on behalf of their company?" Donna Chauvin wrote in an e-mail to The Sun. "WRS and their owners need to be investigated, and I hope that the government agencies of Arkansas will take the time to look into their business practices."

The article noted that WRS was sued last month for alleged violations of the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act — refusal to pay for all hours worked, failure to pay premiums for overtime and failure to maintain adequate records. This pertained to cleanup work for a Louisiana school district.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Clinton takes offensive on e-mails

    FBI Director James Comey thought he had no choice but to tell Congress he had more e-mail to review potentially related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private e-mail server as secretary of state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 30, 2016

  • UCA to dedicate a memorial to alumni war dead

    The Universal of Central Arkansas will dedicate a memorial to every alumni killed in war or hostile action since the school began operation in 1908.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 30, 2016

  • The open line and a blackface incident at UCA

    Here's the Saturday open line. News in Arkansas today concerns a UCA student who had the bad idea to go blackface in a Bill Cosby-style sweater for a Halloween party.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 29, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Justin Harris used foster daughter in campaign materials, against DHS rules

    State Rep. Justin Harris (R-West Fork) used photos of a foster child his family was planning to adopt during his 2012 re-election campaign. The state Department of Human Services expressly prohibits the public use of photos or any other media that would compromise a foster child's anonymity.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Report: Praying out demons at Rep. Justin Harris' pre-school

    A parent reports that Justin Harris and his wife pray out demons as a means of dealing with misbehaving children at their state-funded pre-school, Growing God's Kingdom.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 12, 2015

  • Not sure about @thecorner

    New downtown eatery opens with limited menu and can't live up to attractive space.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Mar 12, 2015

Most Shared

  • Hutchinson administration resists accountability in child rape case

    After a nightmarish revelation about serial rapes by a state-approved foster parent, the Hutchinson administration, from the governor on down, resist talking about how it happened.

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

  • Ted Suhl loses another bid for new trial; faces stiff sentencing recommendation

    Ted Suhl, the former operator of residential and out-patient mental health services, has lost a second bid to get a new trial on his conviction for paying bribes to influence state Human Services Department policies. Set for sentencing Thursday, Suhl faces a government request for a sentence up to almost 20 years. He argues for no more than 33 months.

  • Football and foster kids

    It took a football stadium to lay bare Republican budget hypocrisy in Arkansas.

  • The end is near

    Practically speaking, it doesn't really matter if Donald Trump accepts the results of the November election.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation