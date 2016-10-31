Find out more →

Monday, October 31, 2016

Comey resisted talk of Russia because, well, elections

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge MUM"S THE WORD: Russian election interference for Donald Trump is too sensitive to talk about at this time. Or so FBI Director James Comey reportedly believes.
These two paragraph from CNBC:

FBI Director James Comey argued privately that it was too close to Election Day for the United States government to name Russia as meddling in the U.S. election and ultimately ensured that the FBI's name was not on the document that the U.S. government put out, a former FBI official tells CNBC.

The official said some government insiders are perplexed as to why Comey would have election timing concerns with the Russian disclosure but not with the Huma Abedin email discovery disclosure he made Friday.


