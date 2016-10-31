Comey resisted talk of Russia because, well, elections

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Lawmakers consider delivering blow to school funding While all eyes are turned to election drama, potentially troubling developments are afoot at the state Capitol regarding public school funding.

Herbicide use leads to slaying in Mississippi County UPDATE KARK reported yesterday the shooting death of a Mississippi County farmer, Mike Wallace of Monette, and the arrest of another farm worker, Allan Jones, in an argument over herbicide drift.

Early turnout holds hope for Clinton The New York Times reports that Hillary Clinton's organizational advantage appears to be driving an advantage for Democrats in early voting in swing states.

Rehearing request to be filed today on marijuana act John W. Hall, attorney for backers of Issue 7, the medical marijuana initiated act removed from the ballot last week by the Arkansas Supreme Court, says he expects to file a request for rehearing of that decision this morning.

Roosevelt Thompson at Yale Yale University next week will place the name of the late Roosevelt Thompson, a Little Rock native, on the dining hall in the campus college named for John Calhoun.