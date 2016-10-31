Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, October 31, 2016

Comey resisted talk of Russia because, well, elections

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge MUM"S THE WORD: Russian election interference for Donald Trump is too sensitive to talk about at this time. Or so FBI Director James Comey reportedly believes.
  • MUM"S THE WORD: Russian election interference for Donald Trump is too sensitive to talk about at this time. Or so FBI Director James Comey reportedly believes.
These two paragraph from CNBC:

FBI Director James Comey argued privately that it was too close to Election Day for the United States government to name Russia as meddling in the U.S. election and ultimately ensured that the FBI's name was not on the document that the U.S. government put out, a former FBI official tells CNBC.

The official said some government insiders are perplexed as to why Comey would have election timing concerns with the Russian disclosure but not with the Huma Abedin email discovery disclosure he made Friday.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Minority leader calls Justin Harris matter a 'distraction'; says he should consider resigning

    State Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock, leader of the Democratic minority in the House, held a news conference today to talk about his meetings with Department of Human Services officials about Rep. Justin Harris' dealing with the agency in his now-controversial adoption of children.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 11, 2015

  • Child abuse: What about the victims?

    A guest writer in the Arkansas Times, a victim of child sexual abuse, says Arkansas sends a message that it condones abuse by a lack of consequences for the Harrises and Duggars.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 3, 2015

  • Remains found on Petit Jean are those of John Glasgow

    The human remains found Wednesday on Petit Jean Mountain are those of John Glasgow, the Little Rock construction executive missing since 2008.The family has scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 12, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation