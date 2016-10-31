Comey resisted talk of Russia because, well, elections

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Lawmakers consider delivering blow to school funding While all eyes are turned to election drama, potentially troubling developments are afoot at the state Capitol regarding public school funding.

Herbicide use leads to slaying in Mississippi County UPDATE KARK reported yesterday the shooting death of a Mississippi County farmer, Mike Wallace of Monette, and the arrest of another farm worker, Allan Jones, in an argument over herbicide drift.

Early turnout holds hope for Clinton The New York Times reports that Hillary Clinton's organizational advantage appears to be driving an advantage for Democrats in early voting in swing states.

Judge delays decision on convicted Faulkner county clerk's candidacy Faulkner Circuit Judge David Clark today ordered that the election for Faulkner County clerk proceed but that votes not be counted until he decides at a hearing the day after the election whether Republican candidate Margaret Darter is unable to serve because of the crime that forced her to resign the job earlier this month.

Rehearing request to be filed today on marijuana act John W. Hall, attorney for backers of Issue 7, the medical marijuana initiated act removed from the ballot last week by the Arkansas Supreme Court, says he expects to file a request for rehearing of that decision this morning.