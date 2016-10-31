Find out more →

Monday, October 31, 2016

Democrats sue over voter intimidation efforts

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 2:16 PM

Democrats have filed suits in four important battleground states — Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona — to thwart what they see as voter intimidation tactics by supporters of Donald Trump to depress voting, particularly in minority-heavy precincts.

The complaints single out longtime GOP political operative Stone — a former adviser in the Trump campaign — who the lawsuit says has "a history of engaging in voter intimidation, racist and misogynist hate speech, and incitement to violence." The lawsuits allege that, through his groups, Stop the Seal and Vote Protectors, Stone has attempted to recruit amateur poll watchers to take pseudo-exit polls in minority communities while wearing official-looking badges printed from his website that say "Vote Protectors. Stone has also used socisocial media to blare inaccurate concerns about a "rigged election," the lawsuits said

...In Arizona, according to the Dems' lawsuit, the state GOP chair Robert Graham encouraged Republican poll watchers "to follow voters out into the parking lot, ask them questions, take their pictures and photograph their vehicles and license plate,” given they stay outside the 75-foot perimeter around polling places, as required by state law.
Democrats are assembling legal teams in every state to respond to reports of election funny business, even in  Arkansas, though most believe the only issue here is the size of Trump's margin.

