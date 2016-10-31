Find out more →

Monday, October 31, 2016

Rehearing request to be filed today on marijuana act

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 7:20 AM

STILL FIGHTING: Supporters of Issue 7 demonstrated outside the Arkansas Supreme Court last week after the court disqualified the measure A request for a rehearing is expected today. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • STILL FIGHTING: Supporters of Issue 7 demonstrated outside the Arkansas Supreme Court last week after the court disqualified the measure A request for a rehearing is expected today.

John W. Hall, attorney for backers of Issue 7, the medical marijuana initiated act removed from the ballot last week by the Arkansas Supreme Court, says he expects to file a request for rehearing of that decision this morning.

I'll provide a copy when it's ready.

The Supreme Court rarely grants rehearing petitions. It voted 5-2 to disqualify the measure by invalidating some 12,000 signatures for failure of canvassers to comply with a 2015 law that set a variety of restrictions for paid canvassers. The Supreme Court deemed most of the signatures gathered for Issue 7 to have been gathered by paid canvassers, though none was paid. The organizers had said they might pay canvassers eventually if there was any money. The canvassers also had many more signatures that weren't considered because the secretary of state stopped counting after a sufficient number of valid signatures, plus a cushion, had been reached.

John Lyon at the Arkansas News Bureau wrote a backgrounder on the laws that have burdened the canvassing process. It is the work of lawyers and legislators advancing the corporate interests, particular the two existing casinos, hoping to discourage ballot drives.

The decision by the Arkansas Supreme Court, after more than 100,000 early votes had been cast, outraged backers of medical marijuana, but it has also drawn criticism from opponents.  Had Issue 7 backers known what was to come when Secretary of State Mark Martin certified the measure, it could have "cured" the 2,000-signature shortfall by gathering more.

No word yet from Little Rock lawyer Jack Wagoner, who worked over the weekend to see if he could develop a separate legal challenge on the Supreme Court decision.

