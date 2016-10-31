Find out more →

Monday, October 31, 2016

Roosevelt Thompson at Yale

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 12:30 PM

For a slow day, why not a piece of good news.

I mentioned earlier that the the late Roosevelt Thompson, the Little Rock native killed in a car accident shortly before he was to begin study as a Rhodes Scholar, was due to be honored at his alma mater. The recognition grew partially from a campus controversy over whether slavery advocate John Calhoun should continue to be the namesake for a residential college. Calhoun remains, but now it will embrace a Little Rock native and Central High graduate who held such promise.

Has it really been 32 years since the awful news? It still pains.

