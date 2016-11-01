A victory for in-home care of elderly, disabled

During the trial, Dr. Brant Fries of the University of Michigan, the inventor of the algorithms, found that the software DHS uses to sort program participants into groups is faulty. The software mistakenly placed Jacobs into a category less severe than what she actually should have been placed into.
This is not the first time DHS has had problems with software relating to the assessment system for programs like ARChoices. The agency came under scrutiny from legislators in 2015 for payments made to CH Mack for similar software that did not work.
