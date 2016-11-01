Arkansas AGs split on party lines re James Comey

"The FBI’s decision to reopen its investigation shows just how serious these new revelations must be, but unfortunately many on the left who were singing Director Comey’s praises for months are now trying to attack his credibility as an unbiased public servant in their hypocritical effort to politicize the process."For the record, some on the left thought Comey, a Republican, smarmily handled the earlier unavoidable conclusion that Clinton had committed no crime by going out of his way to salt his remarks with quotes usable by obliging Republican critics of Clinton. Rutledge is like many on the right who weren't happy about that decision but are quite happy with the 11th hour innuendo.
Showing 1-2 of 2
Let's not go back to Diane Blair/CPB issues.
"The network is overseen by a politically appointed board and ..." Yeah. Ideally, nothing will…
His legacy in public affairs broadcasting and education for our state has been extraordinary. AETN…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings