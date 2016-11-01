New account emerges of Little Rock police shooting

The shooting on East 8th Street remains under investigation by police and prosecutors. The only information released so far is a bare police report that says Hutchins and another unnamed officer responded to a call that Richards had been in a dispute with another man, identified in police reports as his uncle Derrell Underwood (identified on the video as Darrell Underwood). Hutchins said he shot Richards because Richards had a "long gun" pointed at the back of Underwood. Our sources have confirmed it was a pellet, or BB, rifle.
The article is based on a video made by Black Lives Matter of Little Rock and posted on YouTube. In it, Richards' uncle said he'd been holding Richards on the ground, but let him go when a neighbor said police had arrived. He acknowledged the nephew's weapon, but said he told his nephew, "What are you going to do with that beside make me mad?" He said he then walked into his house and locked the door behind him. He said he was standing in a hallway in the house when he heard gunshots and that another man was with him.
“When Roy got shot, I was in the house,” Underwood says in the video. “I didn't hear the police say anything."
The video includes recording of calls to the police, including one from his uncle saying he just wanted his nephew away from his house. The video suggests only four seconds elapsed in the recording of a female neighbor's call to police between the time of an excited male voice and shots being fired.
Black Lives Matter wants an independent investigation of the shooting.
Arkansas Stop the Violence, a grassroots group focused on stemming violence, particularly in black neighborhoods, issued a statement today calling for an "independent" investigation of the police fatal shooting Tuesday night of Roy Lee Richards. /more/
The Little Rock Police Department said today that Officer Dennis Hutchins had shot Roy Richards, 46, Monday night because he feared Richards was about to shoot his uncle, with whom he'd been arguing. /more/
Roy Lee Richards, 46, who lived in apartments on Green Mountain Drive, has been identified by police as the man fatally shot about 12:37 a.m. this morning by officers responding to a disturbance call about a man with a long gun in the 500 block of East 8th Street. /more/
Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by Little Rock police in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death. /more/
Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley's office today filed notice in district court that it would not prosecute misdemeanor obstruction charges against state Rep. John Walker, 79, and a legal colleague, Omavi Kushukuru, 29, filed after Walker angered officers by filming a traffic stop. /more/
The Little Rock police department released copies of dash camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the arrests of state Rep. John Walker, 79, for obstructing governmental operations, a charge later dropped. They reflect some sharp words between Walker and officers preceded his arrest. /more/
The Little Rock police department will formally drop a charge against state Rep. John Walker and send him a formal letter of apology. A charge against a colleague will remain,. The arrests followed Walker's filming of police arrest of two other men. Chief Kenton Buckner said Walker's arrest wasn't justified. /more/
After the failure yesterday of a joint meeting of House and Senate Education Committees to produce a proposed education budget, the Senate Committee reconvened today to make another stab at a compromise.
A KUAR report on the pending legislation backed by Walton-funded lobbyists to allow private companies to run parts or all of the former Little Rock School District includes some second thoughts from Little Rock lawyer Sam Ledbetter, chair of the state Board of Education.
A reader from Northwest Arkansas passes along this series of screenshots from a Facebook exchange with Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin about the adoption and "rehoming" of two young girls adopted by Rep. Justin Harris. Martin said that people who judge the Harrises' action are being "hypocritical." As for our story on the case, Martin called the Arkansas Times "the worst most vile source of information I have ever seen in my life."
The Little Rock School District announced yesterday that Karina Bao, a senior at Little Rock Central High School, had scored a perfect 36 composite score on the four-part ACT test, an achievement by less than a tenth of one percent of the 2.1 million who took the test.