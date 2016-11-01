New ads hit air for Issue 6, the medical marijuana amendment

He was a kind, generous, funny, and thoughtful man. I'll miss him.
My knowledge of the Arabic language is very limited: "yes", "no", and "slow down".
2011 (released today): "Re: Talking points for President Clinton and the Sheik" - The proper…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings