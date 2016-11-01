New ads hit air for Issue 6, the medical marijuana amendment

Here's one of a couple of new ads scheduled to air in support of the medical marijuana constitutional amendment. It emphasizes that it is the only issue remaining for those who favorArkansans United for Medical Marijuana, the group behind the ad, has not yet filed a final pre-election spending report indicating any new money raised or spent on the advertising. Through Oct. 17, it had raised and spent almost $885,000, contributed primarily by a family whose interests include retail liquor sales, and businessman with varied interests included payday lending. They presumably are interested in obtaining permits to sell medical marijuana if voters approve.