Senate committee tries compromise on education spending

After the failure yesterday
of a joint meeting of House and Senate Education Committees
to produce a proposed education budget
, the Senate Committee reconvened today to make another stab at a compromise.
Democratic resistance was the key to events yesterday. Republicans are pushing for a much smaller increase than the amount recommended by the Bureau of Legislative Research
to meet the adequacy standard required by the Arkansas Supreme Court in the landmark Lakeview school funding case.
Republicans are looking for every way to preserve money for a tax cut. Democrats succeeded in adding $20 million to the budget for special education, in response to a finding of a shortfall of that amount by the Bureau of Legislative Research. They also want to provide a little more for teacher pay than the Republican leaders want to provide.
Republicans were pushing for a 1.1 percent increase to basic support in the $3 billion budget and to strip the added special ed funding. Democrats — and many local school officials — were pushing for a budget increase of t2.5 percent, more in line with inflationary increases, they say.
The Senate committee favored the budget Monday 4-2 on a party line vote for a committee that has eight members split 5-3 Republican. The House committee voted 7-7. It currently has a full membership of 18 — 9 Democrats, eight Republicans and a nominal independent who generally votes Republican, his former party.
After Monday's vote, it appeared the legislature might not produce a recommendation by today's deadline. The governor will submit his own proposal the day after the election. Nothing can be approved until next year in any case, but the Education Committee recommendations are generally vital, if not controlling, in the process.
The meeting opened today with Sen. Uvalde Lindsey
, a Democrat who'd been leading a fight for the special ed money, saying something would be presented that followed some "intense negotiations."
Sen. Joyce Elliott, who sat in on the meeting, reports the Committee received this compromise proposal:
* A 1.2% teacher pay increase each year of the biennium. (Note this comes against continued increases in health insurance premiums for teachers.)
* Catastrophic special education funding of $2 million in each of the two years of the budget cycle (against the original $10 million per year).
Altogether, the committee approved a 1 percent increase each of the next two years in general funding and a 4.3 percent increase in categorical funding for a total of $45 million additional dollars.
I'm not sure where things head from here. But the recommendation will be among the factors the governor has to consider come time for his own numbers. Given the overall control of the legislature by Republicans, you have to like the chances of something more like this moving forward.
Today's plan is a big move up from Rep. Bruce Cozart's personal proposal
as chair of the House Education Committee of a .7 percent increase in spending the first year and none the second year.