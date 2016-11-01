Suspicion raised about new voters in Greene County

click to enlarge

The Jonesboro Sun has raised questions about ain a Greene County township voting on aThe Sun has a hard pay wall, so I can't link, but the article says questions were raised because a number of new voters listed the same address in registrations changed within the last 60 days. One registration was for an address without a dwelling, the newspaper said.Several of the addresses went to mailboxes recently erected in front of the Old Country Store on U.S. 63 that recently received a permit to sell beer and wine. The reporter could find little evidence that anybody was living in trailers behind the store that seem to be linked to the addresses. Shady Grove voters are being asked to make the township dry again, which would put the Old Country Store out of the beer and wine business.The article highlighted one family — husband, wife and child — who are newly registered for an address linked to the postboxes outside the store. He works in Missouri. His wife's Facebook page says the family lives in Sherwood. They and others couldn't be reached for comment.