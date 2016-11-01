The marijuana battle continues; more court action possible

Most Shared Hutchinson administration resists accountability in child rape case After a nightmarish revelation about serial rapes by a state-approved foster parent, the Hutchinson administration, from the governor on down, resist talking about how it happened.

LR Central student scores perfect on ACT The Little Rock School District announced yesterday that Karina Bao, a senior at Little Rock Central High School, had scored a perfect 36 composite score on the four-part ACT test, an achievement by less than a tenth of one percent of the 2.1 million who took the test.

Lawmakers consider delivering blow to school funding While all eyes are turned to election drama, potentially troubling developments are afoot at the state Capitol regarding public school funding.

Governor offers $10 million boost for colleges in return for 'reform' Gov. Asa Hutchinson dangled a $10 million carrot in front of colleges and universities today in return for linking their funding to "productivity."

Most Viewed Legislators at unprecedented impasse on school funding Republicans removed Sen. Lindsey's $20 million increase for catastrophic special education funding from the recommendations; Lindsey was among those who voted them down.

Church and State: Sen. Rapert shall lead them to light Sen. Jason Rapert, who's left the financial business to preach full-time, is taking his message about "believers" going to the polls to Cabot this Sunday.