We are receiving 200-pounds of large heirloom tomatoes Friday morning from Times publisher and farmer Alan Leveritt. We have dark, brick red Carbons, Goldies (large, high acid golden tomatoes) and Annis Noire, a delicious French heirloom that is green with red marbling when ripe. /more/
There's more than just juice available at Midtown's new Juice Bar—come check out the tasty selection of smoothies for a healthy alternative. And learn more about all the "superfood0" additions you can use to make a healthy treat just for you! /more/
Edwards Food Giant is the best grocery store in Arkansas, according to a new survey by MSN. “This store is always remarkably clean with friendly staff. Their meat quality and prices cannot be beat!” reads a customer review cited by MSN.
A KUAR report on the pending legislation backed by Walton-funded lobbyists to allow private companies to run parts or all of the former Little Rock School District includes some second thoughts from Little Rock lawyer Sam Ledbetter, chair of the state Board of Education.
A reader from Northwest Arkansas passes along this series of screenshots from a Facebook exchange with Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin about the adoption and "rehoming" of two young girls adopted by Rep. Justin Harris. Martin said that people who judge the Harrises' action are being "hypocritical." As for our story on the case, Martin called the Arkansas Times "the worst most vile source of information I have ever seen in my life."
The Little Rock School District announced yesterday that Karina Bao, a senior at Little Rock Central High School, had scored a perfect 36 composite score on the four-part ACT test, an achievement by less than a tenth of one percent of the 2.1 million who took the test.
After the failure yesterday of a joint meeting of House and Senate Education Committees to produce a proposed education budget, the Senate Committee reconvened today to make another stab at a compromise.