21-month sentence in food program fraud

52, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $182,728 for his role in the multi-million-dollar fraud of the federally financedrun by the state Department of Human Services.Nims pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced by Judge James Moody Jr.He was the second person sentenced. Kattie Jordan was sentenced earlier to 63 months.Gladys Waits, Tonique Hatton, ChristopherNichols, Waymon Weeams, James Franklin, Francine Leon, Maria Nelson, Alexis Young, and Erica Warren have all pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud USDA feeding programs and are awaiting sentencing. Jacqueline Mills, Dortha Harper, and Anthony Waits are scheduled for trial on March 27.DHS approves agencies to sponsor the feeding programs and they are reimbursed for meals served. Nims operated Blessed Thru Success, approved to feed children at a site on Rodney Parham Road. He claimed to serve up to 300 children each day but never fed anyone.Nims was recruited by Anthony Waits, the Justice Department said. Waits’ wife, Gladys Waits, worked for DHS and approved Nims’ application. Nims paid Anthony Waitsabout half of the $182,728 Nims received.The government has identified cumulative fraud of more than $11 million.