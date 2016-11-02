Another city rejects a concrete ditch

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Arkansas Poll: Yep, Trump will carry Arkansas The 18th Arkansas Poll was released this morning and the sampling of Arkansas political opinion is just about as bad as I expected.

Suit filed against GOP poll watcher, cites conflict of interest The Democratic Party has sued Stu Soffer, a Jefferson County election commissioner, because he's gotten himself designated an official Republican poll watcher for early voting in the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Judge Piazza preserves legislative pork barreling ruse Circuit Judge Chris Piazza delivered a windfall to pork barreling legislators Tuesday by dismissing the lawsuit by Mike Wilson of Jacksonville attacking the money laundering machine legislators set up to get around the constitutional prohibition against spending on local projects.

Legal action expected today on marijuana voting Jack Wagoner, a Little Rock lawyer, says he expects to file a lawsuit in federal court this morning alleging violations of constitutional due process in insufficient notice to voters about two medical marijuana proposals that appear on Arkansas election ballots.

Ideas presented for Arts Center expansion Check out the ideas for expanding the Arkansas Arts Center