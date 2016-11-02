Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Arkansas Poll: Yep, Trump will carry Arkansas

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 8:12 AM

click to enlarge HE'S NUMBER ONE: With Arkansas voters.
  • HE'S NUMBER ONE: With Arkansas voters.
The 18th Arkansas Poll was released this morning and the sampling of Arkansas political opinion is just about as bad as I expected. (Or good, I guess, if you are in the Trumpian majority.)

The poll  is sponsored by the University of Arkansas and Diane D. Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society. It questioned 800 voters Oct. 18-27 in a sample drawn from landline and cell phone  (40 percent) numbers. It has a good record of matching election outcomes, so, without further ado (all percentages expressed are for "very likely" voters):

* PRESIDENT: Donald Trump, 59; Hillary Clinton, 36. (18 percent of the sample was undecided, but that number was removed from the tally.

* U.S. SENATE: Republican John Boozman, 61; Conner Eldridge, 38. (This race had 23 percent still undecided. Again the percentages are for those decided.)

* ISSUE 6, MEDICAL MARIJUANA: For, 51 percent; Against, 49 percent. (again, with undecideds removed.)

* ISSUE 7, MEDICAL MARIJUANA (not currently valid): For, 45; against, 51 when identified as including "grow your own," but 48-45 when that fact is excluded from question.

* GUN LAWS:

For stricter laws: 31 percent

For less strict laws: 14 percent

No change to current gun laws: 53 percent

* ABORTION

Make it more difficult: 48 percent

Make is easier: 14 percent

No change to current law: 33 percent

Further commentary from the release:

In other questions, 45 percent of respondents said reports of climate change are generally exaggerated. And 63 percent of respondents said they feel that Arkansas is generally headed in the right direction.

Andy Brownback from the economics faculty also said an experiment illustrated that voters here might tend to be more bipartisan than they appear. In short, they might express agreement with a candidate they otherwise oppose if they can do so in private.

In the “list experiment” portion, Brownback and economics graduate student Aaron Novotny wondered if being observed influenced support for political candidates.

Respondents were split into two groups that were each read the same four statements about the economy, President George H.W. Bush’s foreign policy, global warming and the NRA. At the end, one group was explicitly asked if they often find themselves agreeing with Donald Trump and the other was queried more discretely.

“When we compared the results for the two groups, there are small, statistically insignificant differences that suggest that people may be more likely to express support for Donald Trump when their support is not explicitly observed,” Brownback said. “But, closer examination revealed something bigger. A significant portion of Clinton supporters (32 percent) expressed agreement with Trump when asked implicitly and support dropped to just 7 percent when they were asked explicitly.”

Here's the full summary.

Other stuff: Gov. Asa Hutchinson has a 60 percent/ 17 percent approval/disapproval rating among all respondents; Sen. Boozman, by comparison, is 35-25; Sen. Tom Cotton is 45/27. President Obama scored 37/56.

41 percent of those sample never  read a daily newspaper, up from 27 percent in 2014.

Same-sex marriage may be legal, but Arkies don't like it. Only 33 percent favored it; 57 percent opposed.

In party identification, Republicans outnumbered Democrats for the first time.

Among very likely voters,  34 percent identified as Republicans, 26 percent as Democrats and 36 percent as independents (who lean right.)

Past performance and all related material at the website.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Legal action expected today on marijuana voting

    Jack Wagoner, a Little Rock lawyer, says he expects to file a lawsuit in federal court this morning alleging violations of constitutional due process in insufficient notice to voters about two medical marijuana proposals that appear on Arkansas election ballots.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 2, 2016

  • Judge Piazza preserves legislative pork barreling ruse

    Circuit Judge Chris Piazza delivered a windfall to pork barreling legislators Tuesday by dismissing the lawsuit by Mike Wilson of Jacksonville attacking the money laundering machine legislators set up to get around the constitutional prohibition against spending on local projects.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 2, 2016

  • Two officers killed in Des Moines ambush

    Two Des Moines officers have been killed in ambush attacks.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 2, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Beyond rehoming: crowdfunding an investigative project

    The Times has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to support a large-scale investigative project into Arkansas's child welfare system. We're raising money through ioby.org, a platform that supports do-good projects. Donations are tax deductible.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Attorney general again blocks idea to change wet-dry election requirements

    David Couch, the Little Rock attorney who's worked on previous alcohol sales ballot initiatives, has been turned down a second time by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on a proposal to change the signature requirements for local option elections
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Saturday's open line

    Got any thoughts? Put them here.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 21, 2016

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation