Arkansas Poll: Yep, Trump will carry Arkansas

In other questions, 45 percent of respondents said reports of climate change are generally exaggerated. And 63 percent of respondents said they feel that Arkansas is generally headed in the right direction.
In the “list experiment” portion, Brownback and economics graduate student Aaron Novotny wondered if being observed influenced support for political candidates.
Respondents were split into two groups that were each read the same four statements about the economy, President George H.W. Bush’s foreign policy, global warming and the NRA. At the end, one group was explicitly asked if they often find themselves agreeing with Donald Trump and the other was queried more discretely.
“When we compared the results for the two groups, there are small, statistically insignificant differences that suggest that people may be more likely to express support for Donald Trump when their support is not explicitly observed,” Brownback said. “But, closer examination revealed something bigger. A significant portion of Clinton supporters (32 percent) expressed agreement with Trump when asked implicitly and support dropped to just 7 percent when they were asked explicitly.”
