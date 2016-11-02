Find out more →

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Ballot typo in Lonoke County makes Clinton 'Hilliary'

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge ballot.jpg
KARK reported last night on a typographical error on Lonoke County ballots in the race for president.

Hillary Clinton is listed as Hilliary Clinton. Honest mistake that "liar" found its way into Clinton's first name, officials say. One voter wasn't happy about it, but officials said the name is clear enough to avoid confusion sufficient to reprint ballots.

