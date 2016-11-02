Critics calle for Rep. David Wallace to quit Senate race

“The seedy details of this tragedy and the way Wallace operates his business just keep getting worse, Wallace needs to apologize to the victims’ families and withdraw his name from contention in this State Senate race.“ said Mississippi County resident Robert BirminghamWallace has shown no inclination to quit the race. He's loaned more than $130,000 in personal funds to the race.
Actually, baker, I kind of agree with you about Plath. But she could turn a…
denele "High value on willful ignorance." might cause one to believe the situation you describe…
This business of making people traipse down to "polling places" is beyond archaic and apparently…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings