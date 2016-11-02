Critics calle for Rep. David Wallace to quit Senate race

“The seedy details of this tragedy and the way Wallace operates his business just keep getting worse, Wallace needs to apologize to the victims’ families and withdraw his name from contention in this State Senate race.“ said Mississippi County resident Robert Birmingham

Political foes ofa Leachville Republican challenging Democraticof Osceola for his seat, have called on Wallace to quit the race because of his involvement in a fatal bus crash involving undocumented workers in Louisiana.We've written that a bus with workers hoping to be employed by Wallace's disaster cleanup company in Louisiana were in a bus driven by an undocumented worker with a spotty driving record when it crashed and killed three people. One wrongful death lawsuit has been filed.Wallace has said the bus company hired the driver and the workers were not yet on his payroll. He said they would have been hired only if documented.. His company works in federally supported cleanup programs and gets an edge in the work as a disabled veteran contractor.A lengthy news release includes this comment:Wallace has shown no inclination to quit the race. He's loaned more than $130,000 in personal funds to the race.