Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Elections Democratic Party, NAACP-Ark. discuss lawsuit, allege conflict of interest and voter intimidation at Jefferson Co. polling place

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge Burks (foreground) and Charles at today's press conference - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Burks (foreground) and Charles at today's press conference

At a press conference this morning in the State Capitol rotunda, Democratic Party of Arkansas General Counsel Chris Burks, flanked by Arkansas NAACP president Dale Charles,  answered questions about a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court that alleges a conflict of interest in the case of a Republican Jefferson County Election Commissioner who had filed to act as a poll watcher there. Burks also claimed that the voter who filed the lawsuit was intimidated in a polling place there.

The lawsuit — which you can read here — was filed yesterday on behalf of Jefferson County voter Victor Johnson and Jefferson County Clerk Patricia Johnson (who Burks said is unrelated to Victor Johnson) against the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, the Republican Party, and Stu Soffer, who is the Jefferson County Election Commissioner who had filed to act as a poll watcher. While the lawsuit concerns itself with the legality and alleged conflict of interest of an election commissioner simultaneously working as a poll watcher, Burks also claimed today that Victor Johnson was told to "shut up and go home" by Soffer after getting in an argument with Soffer while Johnson was trying to early vote at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Burks also claimed Soffer "stood in the doorway" of the polling place at one point to prevent voters from entering. Burks did not reveal the initial reason for the argument between Johnson and Soffer.

The lawsuit calls for an order forbidding Soffer and any other Jefferson County election commissioner from serving as poll watchers in Jefferson County, and asks that any votes challenged by a member of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners at the polls be counted as valid.  Burks said today that comments by a person purporting to be Soffer in reply to a previous post about the lawsuit on the Arkansas Blog have been saved and will be used as evidence if the case goes to court. Burks said he hopes that with the election fast approaching, the case can be brought to a speedy resolution.

While Burks said there were no reports Soffer was carrying a gun at the time at the incident in the polling place, he did mention today that Soffer is known to carry a gun, and that Victor Johnson felt intimidated by that during the alleged incident with Soffer. It's a reference to an incident last April in which Soffer, during an argument with Democratic Jefferson County Election Commissioner Ted Davis on the street following the sudden adjournment of a scheduled meeting, pulled a derringer pistol from his pocket and held it in his hand while in a heated exchange with Davis. Soffer later said he did so because he "feared for his life," showing police who responded a copy of his concealed carry permit.  Video of the incident is seen below.




Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Koon

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

  • Arkansas Poll: Yep, Trump will carry Arkansas

    The 18th Arkansas Poll was released this morning and the sampling of Arkansas political opinion is just about as bad as I expected.

  • Another city rejects a concrete ditch

    While Little Rock city fathers are intent on widening the Interstate 30 concrete ditch that slices through the heart of town, dividing and blighting neighborhoods, other cities are going in a different direction.

  • Ballot typo in Lonoke County makes Clinton 'Hilliary'

    KARK reported last night on a typographical error on Lonoke County ballots in the race for president.

  • SWAT standoff in Southwest Little Rock resolved

    Little Rock SWAT officers negotiated with a man holed up in Z Motel on Interstate 30 near the Geyer Springs First Baptist Church for almost three hours today, but Channel 4 reports the man was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m.

  • UPDATE: Legal action filed on marijuana voting

    Jack Wagoner, a Little Rock lawyer, has filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging violations of constitutional due process in insufficient notice to voters about two medical marijuana proposals that appear on Arkansas election ballots.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation