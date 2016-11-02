Find out more →

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Ideas presented for Arts Center expansion

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 5:36 AM

click to enlarge PREVIOUS WORK: The Studio Gang, one of the finalists for the Arts Center work, designed this Writers Theatre. - STUDIO GANG
  • Studio Gang
  • PREVIOUS WORK: The Studio Gang, one of the finalists for the Arts Center work, designed this Writers Theatre.

Architects talked yesterday about ideas  for design of an expanded Arkansas Arts Center and Leslie Newell Peacock has a full report on Rock Candy.

Five firms are in competition for the work. Taxpayers are providing $35 million for renovation and expansion. Still no word on the size of a promised private contribution.

