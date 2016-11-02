Legal action expected today on marijuana voting

My husband and I went to the Marion Co courthouse in Yellville to vote. The woman that gave us the ballots explained that 2 issues appeared on the paper ballot but they had been removed, the issue regarding casinos and the issue regarding malpractice limits. I told her that the medical marijuana issue 7 had also been removed, according to the news. She said oh no it has not. Issue 6 and 7 are on the ballot and no way they can be removed now since so many early voters have already cast their ballot. She said our clerk would know if a change was made and she would have told me. Somebody is messing with you, she said, they are both on the ballot.The issue of voter confusion — particularly on the part backers of 7 who did NOT vote for 6 in early voting but might have had they known about the coming Supreme Court decision — could be preserved after the election if Issue 6 fails by a close margin.
I did not believe her, my husband did. I voted yes on 6 & 7, he voted no to 6 and yes to 7. We both feel cheated. We both want 7 to pass.
We are both registered voters, we are semi retired and we would be willing to make a trip or 2 to Little Rock. Let me know if we can help.
Jim and Cynde Watson
