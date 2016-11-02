Prosecutor calls for State Police probe of voter registrations in Shady Grove

Most Shared Hutchinson administration resists accountability in child rape case After a nightmarish revelation about serial rapes by a state-approved foster parent, the Hutchinson administration, from the governor on down, resist talking about how it happened.

A day of ideas for a spruced up Arts Center: The architects present It was a long but fascinating day at the Arkansas Arts Center as the five architecture firms chosen as finalists for to renovate and add on to the Arts Center presented their philosophies of work and their ideas on how to meet the Arts Center's desire to connect to the park and city. This will be a skeletal rundown of what I heard today over five hours, with more detail to come later.

Dumas: Clinton email 'most preposterous presidential election issue ever.' Ernest Dumas, back from vacation, minces no words about the 11th hour furor over a continuing review of Hillary Clinton's email

Same story Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

Governor offers $10 million boost for colleges in return for 'reform' Gov. Asa Hutchinson dangled a $10 million carrot in front of colleges and universities today in return for linking their funding to "productivity."

