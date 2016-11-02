SWAT standoff in Southwest Little Rock resolved

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Arkansas Poll: Yep, Trump will carry Arkansas The 18th Arkansas Poll was released this morning and the sampling of Arkansas political opinion is just about as bad as I expected.

Ballot typo in Lonoke County makes Clinton 'Hilliary' KARK reported last night on a typographical error on Lonoke County ballots in the race for president.

Another city rejects a concrete ditch While Little Rock city fathers are intent on widening the Interstate 30 concrete ditch that slices through the heart of town, dividing and blighting neighborhoods, other cities are going in a different direction.

Legal action expected today on marijuana voting Jack Wagoner, a Little Rock lawyer, says he expects to file a lawsuit in federal court this morning alleging violations of constitutional due process in insufficient notice to voters about two medical marijuana proposals that appear on Arkansas election ballots.

Judge Piazza preserves legislative pork barreling ruse Circuit Judge Chris Piazza delivered a windfall to pork barreling legislators Tuesday by dismissing the lawsuit by Mike Wilson of Jacksonville attacking the money laundering machine legislators set up to get around the constitutional prohibition against spending on local projects.