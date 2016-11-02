Find out more →

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

SWAT standoff in Southwest Little Rock resolved

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 12:37 PM

Little Rock SWAT officers negotiated with an armed man holed up in Z Motel on Interstate 30 near the Geyer Springs First Baptist Church for almost three hours today, but Channel 4 reports the man was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m.  He wouldn't surrender and the SWAT unit moved in. No reports of anyone hurt.

One fallout: The I-30 frontage road was closed and Interstate 30 westbound traffic has been jammed by people slowing to watch the police action.

TV stations are reporting that the situation evolved from a police check on a stolen vehicle. Apparently police agencies across the country would like to talk to the man.

Tags: , , ,

