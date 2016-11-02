Find out more →

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Two officers killed in Des Moines ambush

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 5:45 AM

News outlets are reporting the fatal shootings of two police officers in Des Moines. They were ambushed sitting in patrol cars.

CNN says the officers were shot at intersections about two miles apart.

