Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

UCA Board expected to pick president tonight

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 3:15 PM

The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.

The board met in closed session earlier today to discuss the finalists, who've made campus visits the last week.

President Tom Courtway is preparing to step down.

Four finalists were interviewed after a prelminary search process. They are Dr. Houston Davis from Kennesaw (Ga.) State University; Dr. Len Frey, vice chancellor for finance and administration at Arkansas State University; Dr. Nagi Naganathan of the  University of Toledo, and Dr. Darrell F. Parker of Western Carolina University.



Tags: , , , , , , ,

