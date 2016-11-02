UCA Board expected to pick president tonight

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Arkansas Poll: Yep, Trump will carry Arkansas The 18th Arkansas Poll was released this morning and the sampling of Arkansas political opinion is just about as bad as I expected.

Another city rejects a concrete ditch While Little Rock city fathers are intent on widening the Interstate 30 concrete ditch that slices through the heart of town, dividing and blighting neighborhoods, other cities are going in a different direction.

Ballot typo in Lonoke County makes Clinton 'Hilliary' KARK reported last night on a typographical error on Lonoke County ballots in the race for president.

SWAT standoff in Southwest Little Rock resolved Little Rock SWAT officers negotiated with a man holed up in Z Motel on Interstate 30 near the Geyer Springs First Baptist Church for almost three hours today, but Channel 4 reports the man was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m.

UPDATE: Legal action filed on marijuana voting Jack Wagoner, a Little Rock lawyer, has filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging violations of constitutional due process in insufficient notice to voters about two medical marijuana proposals that appear on Arkansas election ballots.