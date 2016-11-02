UCA Board expected to pick president tonight

Most Shared Hutchinson administration resists accountability in child rape case After a nightmarish revelation about serial rapes by a state-approved foster parent, the Hutchinson administration, from the governor on down, resist talking about how it happened.

A day of ideas for a spruced up Arts Center: The architects present It was a long but fascinating day at the Arkansas Arts Center as the five architecture firms chosen as finalists for to renovate and add on to the Arts Center presented their philosophies of work and their ideas on how to meet the Arts Center's desire to connect to the park and city. This will be a skeletal rundown of what I heard today over five hours, with more detail to come later.

Dumas: Clinton email 'most preposterous presidential election issue ever.' Ernest Dumas, back from vacation, minces no words about the 11th hour furor over a continuing review of Hillary Clinton's email

Same story Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

Governor offers $10 million boost for colleges in return for 'reform' Gov. Asa Hutchinson dangled a $10 million carrot in front of colleges and universities today in return for linking their funding to "productivity."

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Arkansas Poll: Yep, Trump will carry Arkansas The 18th Arkansas Poll was released this morning and the sampling of Arkansas political opinion is just about as bad as I expected.

SWAT standoff in Southwest Little Rock resolved Little Rock SWAT officers negotiated with a man holed up in Z Motel on Interstate 30 near the Geyer Springs First Baptist Church for almost three hours today, but Channel 4 reports the man was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m.

Another city rejects a concrete ditch While Little Rock city fathers are intent on widening the Interstate 30 concrete ditch that slices through the heart of town, dividing and blighting neighborhoods, other cities are going in a different direction.

Ballot typo in Lonoke County makes Clinton 'Hilliary' KARK reported last night on a typographical error on Lonoke County ballots in the race for president.

UPDATE: Legal action filed on marijuana voting Jack Wagoner, a Little Rock lawyer, has filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging violations of constitutional due process in insufficient notice to voters about two medical marijuana proposals that appear on Arkansas election ballots.