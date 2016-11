10 things you have to eat in Arkansas

Tie Dye Travels

PURE ARKIE: A big bowl of cheese dip.

The Wall Street Journal did a feature this week onbuilt around the state's claim to be the dish's birthplace, thanks to the long-ago owner of Mexico Chiquito. I'd give you a link, but the WSJ has a hard paywall and you've read most of the story before anyway. It included a visit to the recewhich I helped judge and whose pro winner was a version from, whose family dip pedigree is blue ribbon.Anyway, as gory as the election has been, perhaps it might be a good time for a break. Food-and-travel writersuggests a listicle. She's compiled a list of 10 things you have to try in Arkansas. The list, with some honorable mentions and lot more details, c an be found at her Tie Dye Travels website. In abbreviated form:1.in Tontitown.2.in Lake Village tops her mentions.3.. She leans toward(one of McGehee's restaurants.)4.. Amen5.She literally wrote a book on the subject, but goes first within Keo. The carmel pie.6.First made at a drive-in near the old Atkins Pickles plant, no matter what Texans say.7.in the Heights and Lewisville. Another loud amen.8.She mentions several, particularlyShe omitsproducts, perhaps because the company is not a store or restaurant but a major commercial producer. For my money, there's no better ham. Or peppered bacon.9.Acquired taste. If you've seen the bottom-dwelling fish from which they are cut for frying you might be further dissuaded. I've never forgotten when my Aunt Luna drove me to Moro Bay from her home in Huttig for what she called "seafood" and I was served buffalo ribs. Not a happy childhood memory for a South Louisiana boy expecting shrimp.10.A legacy of the old Hotel Sam Peck, it's served atby Capi Peck and this gets my triple amen. Lettuce, chicken, bacon, toasted almonds and a slightly sweet vinaigrette. Someday Peck should bake up some of the bran muffins that I always used to get alongside the salad or the good gumbo back in the hotel's heyday.PS: Fear not. Barbecue makes an appearance in the second 10.