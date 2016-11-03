Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Arkansas Supreme Court refuses to rehear invalidation of marijuana act

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 9:06 AM

14142074_1409974275684714_3379935344833939284_n.png
The Arkansas Supreme Court today denied a request to rehear its decision invalidating Issue 7, the medical marijuana initiated act.

As is customary, the denial came in a brief per curiam order without elaboration. Chief Justice Howard Brill and Justice Paul Danielson, who dissented from the earlier ruling, would have granted a rehearing.

This mean votes on Issue 7 definitely will not be counted. A federal judge considering another suit is being asked to give early voters another chance to vote because voters for 7, thinking it was still on the ballot might have voted against Issue 6, a marijuana amendment. So that complication remains.

Federal Judge James Moody Jr. is considering the separate lawsuit seeking injunctive relief in the form, first, of better notice at polling places in Arkansas that, as it stands, votes for Issue 7 won't count. This lawsuit is a bid to push backers of medical marijuana to vote favorably on Issue 6, the medical marijuana amendment, which remains on the ballot. The suit also asks for a revote for the more than 100,000 voters who voted before the Supreme Court struck Issue 7. Due process rights were violated by voters being given a ballot with competing issues, one of which would later be disqualified, the suit argues.

Also today:

Arkansans for Compassionate Care, the group backing Issue 7, will hold a silent protest in front of the Governor's Mansion from 5 to 9 p.m. "We will be silent in person as they have made us in the voting booth," said a note from organizers.

The group has urged voters to back Issue 6 if it is the only issue remaining on the ballot.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • UCA Board picks new president from Georgia UPDATE

    The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 3, 2016

  • 10 things you have to eat in Arkansas

    A break from electioneering: Kat Robinson comes up with a list of 10 foods you have to try in Arkansas. I gave an amen to just about everything, except maybe one.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 3, 2016

  • Scary election

    I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 3, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • An open line with 'frightening Tom Cotton' and the nepotism watch

    Here's an open line. Say what you will about Arkansas's junior U.S. Senator, Tom Cotton (we've said a lot and a fat lot of good it did at the election) his letter to Iran has certainly gotten him a lot of attention. Is it too soon to say it kind of backfired among rational voters? Here, from Salon, is one bit of fallout — '10 Frightening Facts About Tom Cotton."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 14, 2015

  • Following the money on the Walton-Hutchinson takeover of Little Rock schools

    Judgment day nears on HB 1733, which would implement the Walton billionaires' aim to take over the Little Rock School District. Their tentacles are many. And don't be confused by assurances that they only want a moderate amount of so-called reform.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 15, 2015

  • Marching for gay rights in Eureka Springs

    Eureka Springs celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a parade Saturday and there was a strong showing of support for the city's new civil rights ordinance.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 15, 2015

Most Shared

  • A day of ideas for a spruced up Arts Center: The architects present

    It was a long but fascinating day at the Arkansas Arts Center as the five architecture firms chosen as finalists for to renovate and add on to the Arts Center presented their philosophies of work and their ideas on how to meet the Arts Center's desire to connect to the park and city. This will be a skeletal rundown of what I heard today over five hours, with more detail to come later.

  • Dumas: Clinton email 'most preposterous presidential election issue ever.'

    Ernest Dumas, back from vacation, minces no words about the 11th hour furor over a continuing review of Hillary Clinton's email

  • Governor offers $10 million boost for colleges in return for 'reform'

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson dangled a $10 million carrot in front of colleges and universities today in return for linking their funding to "productivity."

  • Scary election

    I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.

  • Same story

    Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation