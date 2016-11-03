Five shot Wednesday night on Bragg Street

click to enlarge

Police said five people were shot — none has a life-threatening wound — when someone opened fire on a group of people standing outside a home att about 10:45 p.m. last night.A police release said Whitney Lewis, 29; Natasha Stewart, 34; Shawn Adams, 47, and Fred Duhart, 38, were wounded when someone opened fire from an unknown location as they stood outside. A fifth person, Vashon Dukes, 18, was found nearby with a graze wound to the leg. Two children at the scene apparently weren't hurt.Officers said a black Ford Crown Victoria belonging to Duhart had several bullet strikes in the driver's side rear door. Bullet holes also were found in a Honda Civic and a Cadillac El Dorado.Duhart had wounds to his shoulder and back. Lewis was shot in both legs. Shawn Adams, who officers found inside Duhart's Ford, was able to tell officers a suspect wore a hoodie, but couldn't supply further information. Adams was shot in the right leg. Natasha Stewart was shot in the buttocks. All four were admitted to a hospital.No indication about the underlying motives.