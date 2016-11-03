Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Five shot Wednesday night on Bragg Street

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge bragg.jpg
Police said five people were shot — none has a life-threatening wound — when someone opened fire on a group of people standing outside a home at 2111 Bragg Street about 10:45 p.m. last night.

A police release said Whitney Lewis, 29; Natasha Stewart, 34; Shawn Adams, 47, and Fred Duhart, 38, were wounded when someone opened fire from an unknown location as they stood outside. A fifth person, Vashon Dukes, 18, was found nearby with a graze wound to the leg. Two children at the scene apparently weren't hurt.

Officers said a black Ford Crown Victoria belonging to Duhart had  several bullet strikes in the driver's side rear door. Bullet holes also were found in a Honda Civic and a Cadillac El Dorado.

Duhart had wounds to his shoulder and back. Lewis was shot in both legs. Shawn Adams, who officers found inside Duhart's Ford,  was able to tell officers a suspect wore a hoodie, but couldn't supply further information. Adams was shot in the right leg. Natasha Stewart was shot in the buttocks. All four were admitted to a hospital.

No indication about the underlying motives.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of Little Rock Shooting, Bragg Street

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • An open line with 'frightening Tom Cotton' and the nepotism watch

    Here's an open line. Say what you will about Arkansas's junior U.S. Senator, Tom Cotton (we've said a lot and a fat lot of good it did at the election) his letter to Iran has certainly gotten him a lot of attention. Is it too soon to say it kind of backfired among rational voters? Here, from Salon, is one bit of fallout — '10 Frightening Facts About Tom Cotton."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 14, 2015

  • The long and winding road: No exception yet for 30 Crossing

    The Arkansas highway department's representative on the Metroplan board of directors told the board today that the department is requesting an exception to the planning agency's cap on six lanes for its 30 Crossing project to widen Interstate 30 from six to 10 (and more) lanes.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jun 29, 2016

  • Rep. Nate Bell battles Bail Bond board director

    Rep. Nate Bell butted heads with the head of the state Bail Bond licensing board last week on a bill that would enhance law enforcement powers for bail bondsmen. Get your popcorn.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 15, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation