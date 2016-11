Get your election party on with the Arkansas Times

click to enlarge

Eight years ago a happy and jubilant crowd gathered at the Rev Room to cheer Barack Obama's historic election.We're going to try again Tuesday night. Thecrowd invites any and all to join us. We'll be blogging from Revolution Taco and Tequila Lounge as well as at our offices across the street and plan Facebook live news updates through the evening.I'm hoping nobody will be requesting a Leslie Gore tune.