Thursday, November 3, 2016

Get your election party on with the Arkansas Times

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 2:07 PM

Eight years ago a happy and jubilant crowd gathered at the Rev Room to cheer Barack Obama's historic election.

We're going to try again Tuesday night. The Times crowd invites any and all to join us. We'll be blogging from Revolution Taco and Tequila Lounge as well as at our offices across the street and plan Facebook live news updates through the evening.

I'm hoping nobody will be requesting a Leslie Gore tune.

