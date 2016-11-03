Issue 6 backers spending almost half-million on advertising; source unclear

, a new committee formed to promote, the constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana, has reported $488,521 in contributions to the campaign and $448,601 in expenses for advertising, leaving almost $40,000 for further expenses.The group was formed in October. Early fund-raising for Issue 6 came throughwhich raised and spent $885,000 gathering signatures to reach the ballot and defending against a legal challenge.The group, chaired byof Maumelle (who didn't answer a listed phone), reports $376,521 fromof Little Rock, which lists only a postoffice box for an address and no corresponding name and address in the secretary of state's listing of corporations in the state.The committee also reports benefitting from $112,000 in digital media purchasing by Broadleaf PSG of Cincinnati. This is headed b, chief executive of DMP Investments of Texarkana, and had contributed earlier to the ballot drive.The committee has spent $236,601 on TV advertising throughheaded by a Republican insiderTheplaced the digital media buy paid by Broadleaf.