Issue 6 backers spending almost half-million on advertising; source unclear

Informing Arkansas
, a new committee formed to promote Issue 6
, the constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana, has reported $488,521 in contributions to the campaign and $448,601 in expenses for advertising, leaving almost $40,000 for further expenses.
The group was formed in October. Early fund-raising for Issue 6 came through Arkansans United for Medical Marijuana,
which raised and spent $885,000 gathering signatures to reach the ballot and defending against a legal challenge.
The group, chaired by Karyn Watkins
of Maumelle (who didn't answer a listed phone), reports $376,521 from Vantage Investment
of Little Rock, which lists only a postoffice box for an address and no corresponding name and address in the secretary of state's listing of corporations in the state.
The committee also reports benefitting from $112,000 in digital media purchasing by Broadleaf PSG of Cincinnati. This is headed by Cheney Pruett
, chief executive of DMP Investments of Texarkana, and had contributed earlier to the ballot drive.
The committee has spent $236,601 on TV advertising through Diamond State Consulting (
headed by a Republican insider, Keith Emis.)
The Markham Group
placed the digital media buy paid by Broadleaf.