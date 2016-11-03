Medical marijuana: A day for a court ruling and a protest

The Arkansas Supreme Court
issues decisions every Thursday and backers of Issue 7, the medical marijuana initiative
, hope for a favorable ruling today on their request for a rehearing of the court's decision to remove the issue from the ballot.
Pending, too, before federal Judge James Moody Jr.
is a separate lawsuit seeking injunctive relief
in the form, first, of better notice at polling places in Arkansas that, as it stands, votes for Issue 7 won't count. This lawsuit is a bid to push backers of medical marijuana to vote favorably on Issue 6, the medical marijuana amendment, which remains on the ballot. The suit also asks for a revote for the more than 100,000 voters who voted before the Supreme Court struck Issue 7. Due process rights were violated by voters being given a ballot with competing issues, one of which would later be disqualified, the suit argues.
Also today:
Arkansans for Compassionate Care
will hold a silent protest in front of the Governor's Mansion from 5 to 9 p.m.
"We will be silent in person as they have made us in the voting booth," said a note from organizers.
You may still mark a ballot for Issue 7 and should if you support it, given that the question of ballot counting isn't finally resolved. If you back medical marijuana, a vote for Issue 6 is worth considering, since it seems likely to be the only option to survive.